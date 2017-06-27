Ottawa signs goaltender Mike Condon to three-year extension
The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Mike Condon to a three-year contract extension worth an average $2.4 million per season. Condon, 27, was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 last fall.
