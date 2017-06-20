Oilers trade F Jordan Eberle to Islanders for C Ryan Strome
Eberle has 165 goals and 217 assists over 507 career NHL games, all with Edmonton. He has scored at least 20 goals in each of the past four seasons, and had a career-high 34 in 2011-12.
