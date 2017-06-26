Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to 3...

Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to 3-year extension

Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to 3-year extension The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Zack Kassian to a three-year contract extension Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tcSHeq Kassian, 26, appeared in 79 games with the Oilers last season, finishing with 24 points and 101 penalty minutes. He added three goals and 27 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games.

