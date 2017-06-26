Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to 3-year extension
Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to 3-year extension The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Zack Kassian to a three-year contract extension Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tcSHeq Kassian, 26, appeared in 79 games with the Oilers last season, finishing with 24 points and 101 penalty minutes. He added three goals and 27 penalty minutes in 13 playoff games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach
|13 hr
|Named phart
|2
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May '17
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC