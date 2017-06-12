Oilers lead Canadian NHL teams on ear...

Oilers lead Canadian NHL teams on early 2018 Stanley Cup odds

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sportsnet.ca

Following a breakthrough campaign that featured their first NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance since 2006, the Edmonton Oilers enter the off-season as the top Canadian team at +1200 on the 2018 Stanley Cup odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Oilers finished the 2016-17 regular season with 103 points but failed to get past the second round of the playoffs, falling to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games after knocking off the defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks in the first round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sportsnet.ca.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,354 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC