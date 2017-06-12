Oilers lead Canadian NHL teams on early 2018 Stanley Cup odds
Following a breakthrough campaign that featured their first NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance since 2006, the Edmonton Oilers enter the off-season as the top Canadian team at +1200 on the 2018 Stanley Cup odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Oilers finished the 2016-17 regular season with 103 points but failed to get past the second round of the playoffs, falling to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games after knocking off the defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks in the first round.
