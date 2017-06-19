Oilers GM says Eberle trade tied to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl
Edmonton general manager Peter Chiarelli listed three reasons for trading Jordan Eberle to the New York Islanders, but the one that loomed largest had more to do with franchise cornerstones Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Getting Eberle's costly deal off the books gives the Oilers room to fend off a "predatory" offer sheet to Draisaitl, a restricted free agent on July 1 coming off a career-best 77-point season.
