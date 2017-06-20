NHL Expansion Draft: What are the critical dates?

The draft itself is just under three weeks away, on June 21. However, there are a number of things that are going to happen between then and now that will have a pretty big impact on a number of NHL teams. Monday, June 12 This is the last day a team is able to ask a player with a NMC to waive that clause to allow the team to expose him to the expansion draft.

