NHL Expansion Draft: What are the critical dates?
The draft itself is just under three weeks away, on June 21. However, there are a number of things that are going to happen between then and now that will have a pretty big impact on a number of NHL teams. Monday, June 12 This is the last day a team is able to ask a player with a NMC to waive that clause to allow the team to expose him to the expansion draft.
