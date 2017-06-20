NHL Expansion Draft: OK, let's talk a...

NHL Expansion Draft: OK, let's talk about the chances of Vegas taking Michal Neuvirth

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Broad Street Hockey

Here at BSH, we've been making jokes for a few months now about the idea that the Vegas Golden Knights might take Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth in the NHL Expansion Draft. The conspiracy theory has been peddled by our loving podcast host, Bill Matz, who is convinced that the Flyers' trade deadline day contract extension on Neuvy was part of an elaborate plan where they'd ultimately lose him to Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broad Street Hockey.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC