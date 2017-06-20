NHL Expansion Draft: OK, let's talk about the chances of Vegas taking Michal Neuvirth
Here at BSH, we've been making jokes for a few months now about the idea that the Vegas Golden Knights might take Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth in the NHL Expansion Draft. The conspiracy theory has been peddled by our loving podcast host, Bill Matz, who is convinced that the Flyers' trade deadline day contract extension on Neuvy was part of an elaborate plan where they'd ultimately lose him to Vegas.
