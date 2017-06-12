New York Rangers buy out Dan Girardi's contract
The New York Rangers will buy out the final three years of Dan Girardi's contract, ending the defenseman's tenure in New York after 11 seasons. The move will clear just under $2.9 million in salary-cap space next season and just under $1.9 million the two following years.
