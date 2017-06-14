Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition aimed at
Petition urges Penguins to skip a White House visit Effort attempting to influence Penguins had garnered over 5,000 signatures on Wednesday. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://usat.ly/2tmzdRG The debate between the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins as "the team of the decade" will rage on, but for USA TODAY Sports' Kevin Allen it's settled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC