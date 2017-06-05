Nation-Now 20 mins ago 11:32 p.m.Penguins repeat as Stanley Cup champions

Patric Hornqvist banked a shot off goalie Pekka Rinne's elbow with 1:35 left in regulation for the game-winner in the Pittsburgh Penguins' Stanley Cup-clinching 2-0 win against the Nashville Predators. The Penguins, who won in six games, are the first NHL team to win Stanley Cup back-to-back titles since the 1996-97 and 1997-98 Detroit Red Wings.

