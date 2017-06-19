NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Matt Cullen #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins...
JUNE 11: Matt Cullen #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battles for the puck with Frederick Gaudreau #32 of the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. less NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Matt Cullen #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins battles for the puck with Frederick Gaudreau #32 of the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup ... more NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 11: Matt Cullen #7 of the Pittsburgh Penguins reaches for the puck against the Nashville Predators during the second period in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May '17
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC