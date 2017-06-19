Minnesota stockpiles 6 selections on 2nd day of NHL draft
It was a long wait for the Minnesota Wild, but the club amassed six picks on the second day of the NHL draft. The team's first selection came in the third round Saturday when the Wild chose right wing Ivan Lodnia with the 85th overall pick.
