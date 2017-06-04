Might this Russian superstar be wearing teal next season?
A day after a report by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman indicated that Kovalchuk still has interest in coming back to play in North America, the New York Post's Larry Brooks reported Sunday that the Sharks are one of a half-dozen teams that have inquired about the 34-year-old winger's services. Kovalchuk has ties to the Sharks' coaching staff, having played for Pete DeBoer for two seasons and been a teammate of goalie coach Johan Hedberg, while he was with the New Jersey Devils.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC