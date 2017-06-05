Lightning's Ryan Callahan not asked to waive no-move clause for expansion draft
Lightning veteran wing Ryan Callahan hasn't been asked to waive his no-move clause for the purposes of the expansion draft. It's an indication that Callahan will be on the team's protected list, which is due June 17. It may also be a hint that dealings might be coming for Tampa Bay leading up to the June 21 draft for the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas.
