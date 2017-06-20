Late goal pushes Grand Rapids Griffin...

Late goal pushes Grand Rapids Griffins over the top in game one 3-2 victory over the Syracuse Crunch

What happens when the league's most penalized team takes on the team with the best powerplay in the league? It's safe to say we found out the answer to that question as the Grand Rapids Griffins defeated the Syracuse Crunch, 3-2, in the first game of the Calder Cup Finals on Friday night. Syracuse handed over six man advantages on the evening, and while the Griffins would only capitalize on one of them, it would prove to be the dagger.

