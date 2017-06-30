LA Kings seeking creativity in free-a...

LA Kings seeking creativity in free-agency; Could they land Joe Thornton?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Redlands Daily Facts

Even if the Kings do nothing noteworthy Saturday, the opening day of the NHL's free-agent signing period, even if Joe Thornton doesn't set up residence in Los Angeles after so many standout years in San Jose, it has been a successful offseason for new general manager Rob Blake. Tanner Pearson and Tyler Toffoli, two young cornerstones of the franchise, signed contract extensions and will remain with the Kings for many years to come.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,924 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC