Kings make Brown and Gaborik available for NHL expansion draft
As expected, the Kings didn't protect forwards Dustin Brown and Marian Gaborik on Sunday, hoping Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee might take one of them off their hands Wednesday in the NHL expansion draft. McPhee isn't expected to take Brown or Gaborik, their bloated contracts outweighing their otherwise superb NHL resumes.
