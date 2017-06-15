Jonathan Drouin for Mikhail Sergachev...

Jonathan Drouin for Mikhail Sergachev trade could be big wins for Canadiens and Lightning

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Jonathan Drouin for Mikhail Sergachev trade could be big wins for Canadiens and Lightning Drouin-for-Sergachev swap helps both sides fix holes. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sxE324 As Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman spent months in a fruitless quest to trade for a skillful top-four defenseman, he probably had regrets about bypassing Seth Jones and drafting winger Jonathan Drouin with the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC