Jeremy Roenick: Thornton will be back...

Jeremy Roenick: Thornton will be back with Sharks, but not Marleau

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 15, 2013, in Edmonton, Alberta. With both Sharks stars entering free agency, the NBC hockey analyst explained his take on whether either will be back in San Jose during a conference call Tuesday to promote the American Century Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 281,588,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC