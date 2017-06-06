Jeremy Roenick: Thornton will be back with Sharks, but not Marleau
San Jose Sharks' Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 15, 2013, in Edmonton, Alberta. With both Sharks stars entering free agency, the NBC hockey analyst explained his take on whether either will be back in San Jose during a conference call Tuesday to promote the American Century Championship.
