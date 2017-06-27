Jeremy Jacobs is getting into the Hockey Hall of Fame
Boston Bruins owner, lockout presider, and CEO of Delaware North Companies is going into the Hockey Hall of Fame under the "Builder" category. Meet the HHOF Class of 2017.
