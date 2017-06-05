Insurance policy? Sharks resign Grosenick before NHL expansion draft

Goalie Troy Grosenick, fresh off his best season as a professional, signed a two-year contract extension with the Sharks, it was announced on Monday. Grosenick, 27, finished the regular season with a 30-10-2 record as the Barracuda won the American Hockey League's Pacific Division and later advanced to the third round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

