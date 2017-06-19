Hawks boldly shake up roster as trade...

Hawks boldly shake up roster as trades sweep NHL, overshadow draft weekend

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The News

Two days after they were swept by the Nashville Predators, general manager Stan Bowman bubbled and boiled and promised change, above all, to the Chicago Blackhawks. That change came in loud fashion Friday morning just before the start of draft weekend in Chicago with the Blackhawks dealing 2016 Calder trophy winner Artemi Panarin to Columbus in a package that brings back Brandon Saad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,981 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC