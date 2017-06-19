Hamonic dealt, few fireworks otherwise at first NHL draft in Chicago
After weeks of buzz around the Vegas Golden Knights, so-called protection lists, the expansion draft and a flurry of interesting trades, the draft at United Center came and went with only the occasional flurry. Of highest intrigue beyond the Devils opting for Nico Hischier with the first overall pick in franchise history was Calgary landing 26-year-old defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Islanders.
