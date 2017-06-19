Golden Knights receive protected list...

Golden Knights receive protected lists from league, begin to build roster

10 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The new scoreboard is up and running as the Vegas Golden Knights host a Glass Seat Reveal for prospective premium ticket members at the T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. At 7:30 a.m. the other 30 NHL teams have submitted their protection lists to the Golden Knights.

