German rock festival evacuated becaus...

German rock festival evacuated because of terror threat

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Germany's Rock am Ring music festival has issued a statement saying that police have interrupted the festival due to a reported terrorist threat . The evacuation comes less than two weeks after a suicide bomber struck an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 individuals and injuring over 100 more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Thu Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,776 • Total comments across all topics: 281,480,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC