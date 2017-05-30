Friday Habs Headlines: Choosing between Benn and Beaulieu
Burke on Bergevin: "He is one of the great judges of talent of the modern era." https://t.co/s1Viu6WiPB Sources say Chris Pronger is in discussions with the Florida Panthers about a potential management position...working with Dale Tallon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC