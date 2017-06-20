Former Duck Chris Kunitz continues to stand out for Penguins at 37
Penguins winger Chris Kunitz battles Predators center Colton Sissons for the puck during Game 2. Undrafted out of Ferris State University, waived twice as a professional and heartbroken when the Ducks traded him to a team that was out of the playoff picture less than two years after he helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2007, Chris Kunitz is two wins away from being a four-time Cup champion. Let that sink in.
