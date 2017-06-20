Former Duck Chris Kunitz continues to...

Former Duck Chris Kunitz continues to stand out for Penguins at 37

3 min ago

Penguins winger Chris Kunitz battles Predators center Colton Sissons for the puck during Game 2. Undrafted out of Ferris State University, waived twice as a professional and heartbroken when the Ducks traded him to a team that was out of the playoff picture less than two years after he helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2007, Chris Kunitz is two wins away from being a four-time Cup champion. Let that sink in.

Chicago, IL

