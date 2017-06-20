For hockey fan fighting cancer, follo...

For hockey fan fighting cancer, following Predatorsa Stanley Cup chase is a matter of life

Southern California transplant Christina Wynter has fun with Gnash, the mascot of the Nashville Predators hockey team. Wynter, diagnosed with cancer in 2014 and told she might only have six months to live, decided to move to Nashville to continue her treatment and spend whatever time she had left following her favorite team in hopes they someday win the Stanley Cup.

