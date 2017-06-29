Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal
Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Jordan Weal to a two-year deal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ts2P3q FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers forward Jordan Weal controls the puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. The Flyers have re-signed Weal to a two-year deal. General manager Ron Hextall announced the deal Thursday night, June 29. Weal agreed to stay in Philadelphia, reaching a deal less than 48 hours before he would've become an unrestricted free agent.
