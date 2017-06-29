Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year ...

Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Flyers re-sign Jordan Weal to 2-year deal The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed forward Jordan Weal to a two-year deal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2ts2P3q FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Philadelphia Flyers forward Jordan Weal controls the puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. The Flyers have re-signed Weal to a two-year deal. General manager Ron Hextall announced the deal Thursday night, June 29. Weal agreed to stay in Philadelphia, reaching a deal less than 48 hours before he would've become an unrestricted free agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bob Woods Named Minnesota Wild Head Coach Jun 26 Named phart 2
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May '17 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,434 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC