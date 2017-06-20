Fleury leads Vegas Golden Knights' ex...

Fleury leads Vegas Golden Knights' expansion draft choices

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Marc Methot and Alexei Emelin, 30-goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault and forwards David Perron and James Neal are among the veterans selected by the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft Wednesday night. Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee announced their choices during the NHL's annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas will begin play in the fall.

Chicago, IL

