Flames acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic, picks in trade with Islanders
Hamonic and a fourth round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 NHL Draft was sent to Calgary in exchange for the Flames' first and second round picks in 2018 and a second round pick in either the 2019 or 2020 draft. Hamonic, a native of St. Malo, Man., has spent seven seasons in New York, scoring 26 goals with 120 assists and 452 penalty minutes in 444 games.
