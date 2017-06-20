Federal Judge Dismisses Boogaard Fami...

Federal Judge Dismisses Boogaard Family's Wrongful Death Suit Against NHL

Read more: KSTP

A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of former NHL and Minnesota Wild player Derek Boogaard, who died from an accidental overdose in 2011. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman ruled Monday in federal court in Chicago that Boogaard's parents, Len and Joanne, knew they had three years to register as trustees of his estate and failed to do so, which is required in order to sue.

Chicago, IL

