Expansion Draft: How does Colin Miller stack up against the other defensemen?

The Bruins released their list of protected players for the Expansion Draft today, and there wasn't really a ton of drama. We had a pretty good idea of who would be protected, with the only real question being which Miller would be locked down: Kevan or Colin? Kevan Miller 's play this season is what made this even a remotely tough decision, as he elevated his game over the course of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.