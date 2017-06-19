Expansion Draft: How does Colin Mille...

Expansion Draft: How does Colin Miller stack up against the other defensemen?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

The Bruins released their list of protected players for the Expansion Draft today, and there wasn't really a ton of drama. We had a pretty good idea of who would be protected, with the only real question being which Miller would be locked down: Kevan or Colin? Kevan Miller 's play this season is what made this even a remotely tough decision, as he elevated his game over the course of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal Jun 9 HePhartsx 2
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Jun 1 Pens pharts 5
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May '17 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC