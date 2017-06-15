Expansion draft: Five intriguing players who could be available to Vegas Golden Knights The Vegas Golden Knights' picks will be announced June 21. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: https://usat.ly/2t7OjLh On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Lightning made a deal that sent Jonathan Drouin to the Montreal Canadiens that had the added benefit of tidying up their protected list in advance of the expansion draft. They now can protect both Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Killorn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Country Reporter.