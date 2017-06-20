Ducks to open 2017-18 season at home against Arizona
LAS VEGAS The Ducks will play the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener Oct. 5 at Honda Center, which is also expected to be their season opener. The NHL released the home openers for all 31 teams Wednesday morning.
