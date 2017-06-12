Ducks shed contract of defenseman Sim...

Ducks shed contract of defenseman Simon Despres by buying him out

The Ducks are expected to buy out the contract of defenseman Simon Despres, whose time with the team was impacted heavily by multiple concussions. Signed to a five-year contract extension worth $18.5 million before the 2015-16 season, Despres was put on waivers for the purpose of the buyout.

