Ducks re-sign Patrick Eaves to 3-year deal
Anaheim Ducks' Patrick Eaves looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. In two short months, Patrick Eaves saw all that he needed to feel at home with the Ducks, and they saw enough from him to decide on his future with them.
