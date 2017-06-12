Ducks C Ryan Kesler has hip surgery, will be out 3 months
Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Kesler has undergone hip surgery that will keep the Selke Trophy finalist away from full hockey activity for 12 weeks. Kesler had bone fragments removed during a general cleaning of his hip.
