Downtown packed for Stanley Cup Final debut in Nashville
The first Stanley Cup Final not only in the franchise's history, but also the first major league championship game ever played in Tennessee with Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Nashville shut down a chunk of Broadway where the honky tonks and bars line the street for a free concert by country superstar Alan Jackson.
