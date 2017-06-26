Did the Leafs fold a bad hand on Travis Hamonic?

It was rumoured for days, and on draft day two, it was said on air during the draft that the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames were the last two teams in the running for Travis Hamonic of the New York Islanders . In the end, Calgary got their man, and Hamonic got a team close to where he's from, which is what he wanted.

