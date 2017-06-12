Coyotes trade goalie Mike Smith to Flames
Arizona received a conditional 2018 third-round pick, defensive prospect Brandon Hickey, and the rights to pending unrestricted goaltender Chad Johnson. The teams announced the trade Saturday prior to the NHL's trade freeze for the Vegas expansion draft.
