Coyotes acquire forward Nick Cousins from Flyers
Philadelphia got a 2018 fifth-round pick and the rights to unsigned forward prospect Brendan Warren, also sending unsigned goaltending prospect Merrick Madsen to Arizona. The teams announced the deal Friday night in advance of the trade freeze that begins Saturday afternoon before the Vegas expansion draft.
