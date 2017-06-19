Connor McDavid should win first MVP in shadow of NHL expansion draft
Expansion draft selections will be revealed during the NHL awards meaning the spotlight will likely drift from McDavid, Auston Matthews and other award winners. Poile is likely to win for the first time with his fourth nomination, and the P.K. Subban trade will be a primary reason why.
