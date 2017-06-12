Conditions have changed for the first NHL expansion draft in 17 years
Unlike the upcoming draft, which features only the newly added Las Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL was injecting two teams in 2000 when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild both came aboard. There was no salary cap to consider then and two of the league's 28 teams - the Nashville Predators and Atlanta Thrashers - had their entire rosters protected from selection after having only recently joined via expansion themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New York Rangers 16-17 Report Cards: Marc Staal
|Jun 9
|HePhartsx
|2
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Jun 1
|Pens pharts
|5
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC