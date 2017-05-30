Coach Randy Carlyle gets contract extension from Ducks
ANAHEIM >> Successful performance can yield rewards, and the extra benefit for Ducks coach Randy Carlyle came Friday when his contract was extended for another year. Carlyle is now under contract through the 2018-19 season with an option for 2019-2020.
