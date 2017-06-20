Carrie Underwood Puts Off Birthday Present For NHL Star Husband Mike Fisher
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher arrive at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Arena on May 20, 2012 in Las Vegas. Country music superstar Carrie Underwood said she didn't get Fisher - her husband and the Nashville Predators' captain - anything for his 37th birthday on Monday.
