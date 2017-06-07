Capitol to hold Preds watch partyA watch party for game 5 of the...
A watch party for game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals will be Thursday night at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon for Nashville Predators fans. Since Game 3, the theater has offered a free alternative to those who couldn't go to downtown Nashville but wanted to watch the games with a group.
