Capitals sign RW Oshie to eight-year, $46M deal new
The Washington Capitals announced Friday that free-agent, right wing T.J. Oshie has signed a new eight-year, $46 million contract. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the deal Friday just before the start of the NHL draft.
