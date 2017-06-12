Canucks sign D Erik Gudbranson to one...

Canucks sign D Erik Gudbranson to one-year contract extension worth US$3.5M

Ottawa Senators left wing Mike Hoffman scores past Vancouver Canucks defenceman Erik Gudbranson as he tries to defend the open net during second period NHL action in Ottawa on November 3, 2016. The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract extension worth US$3.5 million, the club announced Thursday.

