Canadiens name Carriere GM of AHL Lav...

Canadiens name Carriere GM of AHL Laval Rocket, keep Lefebvre on as coach

2 hrs ago

When the Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday that Sylvain Lefebvre was staying on as coach of their American Hockey League team, the response on social media was overwhelmingly negative. "Atrocious" and "pathetic" were some of the adjectives tossed out at the 49-year-old who has a 164-168-48 record in five seasons as coach of the organization's AHL team, first with the Hamilton Bulldogs and for the last two seasons the St. John's IceCaps.

